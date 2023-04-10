Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ice storm: Roughly 40K customers remain without power as Hydro-Québec works to finish repairs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Quebecers growing frustrated as Hydro says some power outages won’t be fixed before Tuesday'
Quebecers growing frustrated as Hydro says some power outages won’t be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week’s deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week’s deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.

Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power across Quebec as of 4 a.m. Monday morning, with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.

Read more: Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday

Régis Tellier, the utility’s vice-president of operations and maintenance, told reporters Sunday morning that power has been restored to over 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost electricity — including 180,000 who saw the lights come back on Saturday.

Tellier said most of Quebec’s remaining outages affect only a handful of customers, noting hydro workers are reconnecting fewer customers even though they’re working at the same pace.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ice storm: Carbon monoxide poisoning spikes as officials urge caution

Officials are also warning people not to use fuel-burning appliances inside after a number of reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Trending Now

Montreal public health said Sunday that 180 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported at emergency rooms in the city since Wednesday, including more than 50 reported since Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Quebecers growing frustrated as Hydro says some power outages won’t be fixed before Tuesday'
Quebecers growing frustrated as Hydro says some power outages won’t be fixed before Tuesday
Hydro-Quebeccarbon monoxide poisoningSpring StormQuebec Power OutagesQuebec ice stormQuebec electricityIce Storm Power Outages
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers