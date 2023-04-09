Menu

Headline link
Canada

Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2023 1:12 pm
Hundreds of thousands of Hydro customers still without power in Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it hopes to reconnect power today to all customers who have been without electricity since last week's deadly ice storm, but the utility admits some outages will not be resolved before Tuesday.

Regis Tellier, Hydro-Quebec's vice-president of operations and maintenance, says around 114,000 clients remain without power, including approximately 80,000 in Montreal.

He told reporters the utility has restored power to over 90 per cent of the more than one million customers who lost power after Wednesday's ice storm and plans to reach 95 per cent today.

He says the vast majority will have power back on Monday, but some complex cases may not be resolved until Tuesday.

READ MORE: Deadly ice storm leaves 3 dead, hundreds of thousands still without power

He says 1,500 hydro workers are on the ground but most of the remaining outages are small, affecting only a handful of people.

The province has announced some grocery stores can remain open on Easter Sunday — a statutory holiday — to help residents running low on food after the blackout, which has been linked to three deaths.

Hundreds of thousands of Hydro customers still without power in Quebec
© 2023 The Canadian Press

