Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec, Ontario after ice storm

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec and Ontario, hundreds of thousands of households remained in the dark Friday morning after Wednesday’s powerful spring ice storm downed trees and brought down power lines, leaving one man dead.

Hydro-Québec said it has restored electricity for one-third of affected clients across the province, but the regions of Montreal, Montérégie and the Laurentians remain the hardest hit by the outages.

At the peak, upward of one million households were without power. As of Friday morning, nearly 675,000 customers are still in the dark.

“Our goal is to restore the same amount of customers by the end of the day. Some complex outages could go on until the weekend,” the public utility said in a message on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro-Québec said 1,300 workers will be on the ground, and thanked affected residents for their patience.

In Ontario, some 23,000 customers just in Ottawa remain without power as of the last update from Hydro Ottawa at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. The utility provider said it doesn’t expect to have power back up and restored for many until Saturday.

“We are expecting the situation to continue to fluctuate through the evening and into tomorrow and are treating this as a multi-day restoration event,” Hydro Ottawa said in a statement.

In addition, Hydro One — which provides power to residents outside of Ottawa in the Eastern Ontario region of the province — said on Thursday it has restored power to 238,000 customers but many remain without.

“Currently, there are approximately 93,000 customers without power, with eastern Ontario being one of the hardest hit regions in the province,” the provider said. “The company is working alongside contractors and utility partners, using every tool at their disposal including helicopters, to assess damage and restore power quickly and safely.”

View image in full screen A tree crashed onto a parked car damaging the vehicle during an ice storm in Montreal on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Courtesy Peter Stauber

Heavy freezing rain Wednesday led to ice-coated tree branches crashing onto power lines, streets and cars across parts of southern Quebec. The ice storm especially wreaked havoc on Montreal and the Montérégie.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec provincial police said a man in his 60s died Thursday when he was crushed by a tree branch while attempting to cut down branches on his property in Les Coteaux, southwest of Montreal.

Premier François Legault has urged people to exercise caution in the days to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press