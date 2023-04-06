Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 6:10 am
Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has more than a million hydro customers still in the dark.

Much of Quebec remains under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Quebec said as of 5:30 a.m. EST, power outages affected nearly 1.1 million customers.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Read more: Rainfall warning issued for Toronto as storm continues

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

Across the border in Ontario, Hydro One reported more than 113,000 customers were without power.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.

Click to play video: 'Toronto gets hit with spring storm, heavy flooding in some parts'
Toronto gets hit with spring storm, heavy flooding in some parts
IceFreezing RainHydro OneOntario weatherOntario stormIce stormQuebec Weatherquebec stormQuebec Hydro
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers