Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has more than a million hydro customers still in the dark.

Much of Quebec remains under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Quebec said as of 5:30 a.m. EST, power outages affected nearly 1.1 million customers.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

Across the border in Ontario, Hydro One reported more than 113,000 customers were without power.

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.