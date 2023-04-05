Menu

Canada

Power outages surpass 40,000 as freezing rain pounds Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: April 5, 2023'
Global News Morning weather forecast: April 5, 2023
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Heavy freezing rain knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes as a spring storm descended on Quebec early Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec reported more than 40,000 households were without electricity as of 11:40 a.m., with the majority in the Outaouais region.

The public utility said it will be monitoring the situation throughout the day and “will be ready to intervene as soon as necessary.”

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a large swath of southern Quebec, including Montreal, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

Read more: Woman’s body found inside dumpster, death ruled suspicious by Montreal police

Those areas can expect anywhere between 1o to 20 cm of freezing precipitation, making for a difficult commute and possible power outages.

Story continues below advertisement

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” the weather agency said. “Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

The messy weather prompted a few schools north of Montreal to close for the day, including the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board. Several flights were cancelled or delayed at the city’s airport.

For those who did go to work and class, Transport Ministry advised being cautious on the road.

