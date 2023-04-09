Stabbing reported at Toronto mall sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto mall, according to police.
In a tweet, Toronto police said a stabbing was reported at Dufferin Plaza, where Dufferin Mall is located, at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the incident appeared to be a robbery.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.
Investigators said the investigation was ongoing.
