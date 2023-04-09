Menu

Crime

Stabbing reported at Toronto mall sends 1 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 9:50 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto mall, according to police.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a stabbing was reported at Dufferin Plaza, where Dufferin Mall is located, at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the incident appeared to be a robbery.

Read more: Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.

Investigators said the investigation was ongoing.

