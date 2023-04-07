Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 7:22 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto Police say a man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed on Friday morning,

Emergency crews were called to Flemington and Replin roads, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics said a man around 20 years old was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no suspect description was released.

