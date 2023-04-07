Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say a man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed on Friday morning,

Emergency crews were called to Flemington and Replin roads, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics said a man around 20 years old was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no suspect description was released.

STABBING:

Flemington Park Trl & Replin Rd

6:33 am

-reports of a man stabbed

–@TorontoMedics transporting patient to hospital via emerg run

-police o/s ongoing investigation#GO763004

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2023