Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto

Toronto Police say a man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed on Friday morning,
Emergency crews were called to Flemington and Replin roads, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.
Paramedics said a man around 20 years old was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no suspect description was released.
More on Crime
- Lori Vallow trial: What to know about the ‘cult mom’ accused of killing her 2 kids
- Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, Akwesasne police say efforts exhausted
- Emergency alert cancelled in N.S. for man believed to be armed
- Woman’s body found inside dumpster, Montreal police investigating
Comments