Crime

Discover the timeless beauty secrets of Ayurveda

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 3, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Unlocking ancient beauty secrets of Ayurveda'
Unlocking ancient beauty secrets of Ayurveda
Discover the timeless beauty secrets of Ayurveda, a holistic approach from India that dates back over 5,000 years. – May 24, 2024
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Originating in ancient India, Ayurveda is a system of medicine that encompasses various practices, including skincare. Beauty expert Meera Estrada joined The Morning Show to unveil the transformative power of Ayurvedic ingredients such as ashwagandha, saffron, and turmeric, while also sharing her top product recommendations.

Nature's Sunshine Ashwagandha
Featuring three of the most renowned and well-researched adaptogenic herbs—ashwagandha, rhodiola, and schisandra—this Ashwagandha herbal blend is expertly crafted to help you combat the chronic stressors of modern life. The name “Ashwagandha” translates to “smell of horse,” symbolizing the strength and vitality this herb imparts.
$43.69 on Amazon

 

The Royal Radiance Duo
Saffron, the world’s most expensive spice, is full of vitamin C and antioxidants. Its healing and antibacterial traits have made it a premium skincare ingredient.
$73.00 ON RANAVAT
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Jewel Box - The Discovery Edit
Experience the magic of Ranavat with this perfectly giftable discovery set. Powered by Ayurvedic science, these clinically proven formulas are a sensorial experience that transform your routine into a ritual.
$85 ON RANAVAT

 

Nature's Sunshine Turmeric Curcumin
Turmeric has long been used in Ayurvedic medicine for its antiparasitic properties and to improve digestion. Nature’s Sunshine’s Turmeric Curcumin VegCap delivers 550 mg of turmeric root extract. This potent supplement contains curcuminoids, the primary active compounds responsible for turmeric’s vibrant yellow color, powerful antioxidant effects and anti-inflammatory benefits.
$71.95 ON NATURE'S SUNSHINE

 

Turmeric Brightening Face Oil
Meera recommends Fountain Of Purity’s Turmeric Brightening Face Oil. This exceptional blend reduces blemishes and acne scars while enhancing the complexion for all skin types, leaving your skin with a natural, radiant glow.
$30-55 ON FOUNTAIN OF PURITY
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum
Amla leaves hair shiny and nourished. Known as Indian gooseberry, Amla has been a staple in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, prized for its high vitamin C and antioxidant content. This pre-shampoo Ayurvedic hair serum leverages the power of Amla to nourish the scalp and enhance hair shine, revealing the Indian secret to radiant, healthy hair.
$91 on RANAVAT
More Recommendations

 

AAA by Somerset Rose Petal Soap
In Ayurveda, roses are prized for their cooling properties and are much more than just a fragrant flower. Renowned for their harmonizing effects on the heart, mind and emotions, roses are incorporated into a variety of products, including herbal supplements, teas, soaps, aroma blends and massage oils.
$9.99 on Amazon

 

Lotus Cleansing Balm
Lotus is one of the most respective ingredients in Ayurveda. Every part is used (petals, roots, seeds and stem) as a remedy for the skin.
$89.99 on RANAVAT
Story continues below advertisement

 

Oliology Coconut Oil Shampoo & Conditioner
It’s said to be “the healthiest oil on earth,” and that just might be true–coconut oil has been used for centuries in Ayurveda for its healing properties and positive effects on the body and mind. Coconut oil is used extensively in India for scalp treatments and hair health. It’s applied to the scalp to treat dandruff, encourage hair growth and promote lustrous locks.
$38.99 on Amazon

 

Oliology Coconut Hair Mask
Formulated with coconut oil, panthenol and keratin amino acids, this restorative treatment nourishes hair from root to tip, effectively repairing damage and revitalizing each strand.
$34.39 on Amazon (was $36.75)
More from The Curator
