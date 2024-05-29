Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Get medi-spa results at home with these dermatologist-tested products

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 29, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Home Spa Secrets: Derm-approved products
Home Spa Secrets: Derm-approved products
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Medical spas are more popular than ever, but those treatments quickly add up (not to mention time consuming!) so why not treat yourself at home with medical-spa level products that are dermatologist recommended. Beauty expert Christine Cho stopped The Morning Show to share her favourite medi-spa product recommendation.

 

Uriage Eau Thermale H.A Booster Serum
Cho really likes this French Uriage serum because it has hyaluronic acid that will boost your skin’s moisture. This product is great for dehydrated skin, and you’ll also get skin plumping and smoothing results too. Cho recommends putting this serum on before you moisturize
$33.6 on Amazon $42 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

SVR Clairial Ampoule
This product is specifically for treating dark spots, Cho says. It targets hyperpigmentation, melasma, acne scars, and sun damage. It’s got anti-brown spot complex cho says which helps prevent future dark spots as well as treating any that are already there. It’s safe for sensitive skin and pregnant women too.
$66 on Amazon $66 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Nuxuriance Ultra Replenishing Global Anti Aging Night Cream
This anti-aging serum is clinically proven to be more effective than retinol, which is huge, Cho says. The patented technology corrects the first signs of aging, and you don’t get the sensitivity or irritation you might get with retinol. Bonus, it will also target dark spots.
$70 on Amazon $85 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Filorga Time Filler Shot
“It almost looks like some type of injection the way that it’s packaged,” Cho says. So if you’re concerned about expression lines but you’re not ready to get injections this is a great alternative, she adds. This product helps relax muscular fibres and you’d only put it in targeted areas like your marionette lines, crow’s feet and maybe your 11s between your eyebrows. Cho says you can start to see results in about seven days.
$94 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Fluid
Embryolisse went viral for its face cream which makeup artists swear by and now there’s a version for your body too. It’s lightweight and you can use it from head to toe. It’s suitable for all ages, including children.
$43 on Amazon $43 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

 

