Get medi-spa results at home with these dermatologist-tested products

Medical spas are more popular than ever, but those treatments quickly add up (not to mention time consuming!) so why not treat yourself at home with medical-spa level products that are dermatologist recommended. Beauty expert Christine Cho stopped The Morning Show to share her favourite medi-spa product recommendation.

Uriage Eau Thermale H.A Booster Serum Cho really likes this French Uriage serum because it has hyaluronic acid that will boost your skin’s moisture. This product is great for dehydrated skin, and you’ll also get skin plumping and smoothing results too. Cho recommends putting this serum on before you moisturize $33.6 on Amazon $42 at Shoppers Drug Mart

SVR Clairial Ampoule This product is specifically for treating dark spots, Cho says. It targets hyperpigmentation, melasma, acne scars, and sun damage. It’s got anti-brown spot complex cho says which helps prevent future dark spots as well as treating any that are already there. It’s safe for sensitive skin and pregnant women too. $66 on Amazon $66 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Nuxuriance Ultra Replenishing Global Anti Aging Night Cream This anti-aging serum is clinically proven to be more effective than retinol, which is huge, Cho says. The patented technology corrects the first signs of aging, and you don’t get the sensitivity or irritation you might get with retinol. Bonus, it will also target dark spots. $70 on Amazon $85 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Filorga Time Filler Shot “It almost looks like some type of injection the way that it’s packaged,” Cho says. So if you’re concerned about expression lines but you’re not ready to get injections this is a great alternative, she adds. This product helps relax muscular fibres and you’d only put it in targeted areas like your marionette lines, crow’s feet and maybe your 11s between your eyebrows. Cho says you can start to see results in about seven days. $94 at Shoppers Drug Mart

