3 men charged in connection with stabbing at York University: police

Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing at York University, police say.

Toronto police said on March 29, at 6 p.m., officers recieved a report of a stabbing in the York Boulevard and Keele Street area.

Police said the victim was on the university’s campus when he was approached by three unknown males.

Officers said the suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over his jacket, before assaulting him.

According to police, the victim managed to flee from the suspects.

“The victim then saw the suspects approach a second victim,” police allege in a news release. “The suspects began assaulting the second victim.”

Police said the first victim then helped the second victim.

Officers said the suspects then allegedly stabbed the first victim before fleeing.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said on April 4, 19-year-old Miguel Campos Moscoso from Toronto turned himself in.

He has been charged with three counts each of assault and possession of a weapon, four counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to police, on Wednesday, 20-year-old Jay Javinal from Toronto turned himself in.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and robbery.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

According to police, 18-year-old Jan Apostol from Toronto also turned himself in to officers on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

