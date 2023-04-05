Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men charged in connection with stabbing at York University: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 6:31 pm
York University campus view. View image in full screen
York University campus view. York University/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing at York University, police say.

Toronto police said on March 29, at 6 p.m., officers recieved a report of a stabbing in the York Boulevard and Keele Street area.

Police said the victim was on the university’s campus when he was approached by three unknown males.

Officers said the suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over his jacket, before assaulting him.

According to police, the victim managed to flee from the suspects.

Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at York University: police

“The victim then saw the suspects approach a second victim,” police allege in a news release. “The suspects began assaulting the second victim.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the first victim then helped the second victim.

Officers said the suspects then allegedly stabbed the first victim before fleeing.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said on April 4, 19-year-old Miguel Campos Moscoso from Toronto turned himself in.

He has been charged with three counts each of assault and possession of a weapon, four counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

More on Crime

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to police, on Wednesday, 20-year-old Jay Javinal from Toronto turned himself in.

Trending Now

He has been charged with two counts of assault and robbery.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

According to police, 18-year-old Jan Apostol from Toronto also turned himself in to officers on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family speaks out after 16-year-old boy killed at Toronto subway station'
Family speaks out after 16-year-old boy killed at Toronto subway station
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSYork UniversityYorkstabbing arreststabbing suspectsYork University stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers