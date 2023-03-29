Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at York University: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 7:31 pm
York University campus view. View image in full screen
York University campus view. York University/Facebook
Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Toronto’s York University.

In a tweet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a group of people fighting on the university’s campus grounds.

Read more: Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

Officers said a man was located with injuries.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

More to come…

