Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at York University: police

Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Toronto’s York University.

In a tweet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a group of people fighting on the university’s campus grounds.

Officers said a man was located with injuries.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

More to come…

