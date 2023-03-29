Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at York University: police

Police said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Toronto’s York University.
In a tweet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a group of people fighting on the university’s campus grounds.
Officers said a man was located with injuries.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
More to come…
