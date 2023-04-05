Saskatoon set to bid on 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Send this page to someone via email

One of the most popular sporting events in Canada could be coming to Saskatoon if everything goes according to plan.

Every year on Boxing Day, the World Junior Championship begins, and Saskatchewan residents may be able to see it up close as Saskatoon city council is set to consider a bid to host the tournament in 2025.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to host 21 games in the tournament,” said John Howden, chief executive officer at the SaskTel Centre. “This would include all the Team Canada games and the playoff rounds.”

Saskatoon city administration is recommending $500,000 in funding be allocated to Discover Saskatoon, in hopes of offering a competitive bid for the tournament. The committee voted unanimously to approve the funding on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Howden said Hockey Canada approached Saskatoon with the opportunity, saying there were currently two other cities in the running.

“We believe we are a serious contender and I think our work on our 2023 bid showed that,” Howden said.

Discover Saskatoon, once known as Tourism Saskatoon, applied to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to host the 2023 tournament, but the bid was unsuccessful. The bid came after the IIHF withdrew its previous approval for Russia to host the tournament in April 2022.

The City of Regina would also be involved in the engagement process, and other communities in the province might also be included.

“As a provincial showcase, hosting will not only take place in Saskatoon and Regina but there will be an opportunity for some pre-tournament games in cities and communities throughout Saskatchewan,” said Discover Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok.

Clovechok expects the tournament would bring in more than 300,000 fans to the games, ultimately impacting the Saskatchewan economy in a big way.

It’s something Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig is glad to hear.

“Discover Saskatoon and SaskTel Centre have mentioned some very big numbers in terms of economic impact, and they’re exciting,” Aebig said. “I’ll simply point to the hundreds of small business that will see a lift to their bottom lines and customer traffic that week in January 2025.”

Story continues below advertisement

City council and Discover Saskatoon will have to move quickly on their initial bid, as a business plan is required to be submitted to Hockey Canada by April 24.