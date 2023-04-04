‘It’s fantastic’: Fans relishing Regina Pats-Saskatoon Blades playoff series

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats can make it three in a row Tuesday night if they win Game 3 of their playoff series with the rival Saskatoon Blades.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Regina’s Brandt Centre, where Connor Bedard and the Pats are up 2-0 after winning both games in Saskatoon.

Fans express excitement for both Saskatchewan teams to have home-ice advantage.

“One player is responsible for all that so but they’re a pretty good team,” Kim Snelling said of the Pats. “It’s great to watch.”

“I think it’s fantastic. I mean, Connor Bedard and the rest of the team, they’re just so fabulous,” said Donna Fincati. “They’ve given a lot of excitement to the city of Regina, so I’m hoping that they do really well.”

A Blades season ticket holder said it’s awesome to see his team and the Pats go head to head in the playoffs.

“At the same time, you wish that they could meet in the last rounds … like the WHL final,” said Ryan Benner. “Not in the first round, because then you have two Saskatchewan teams going deep.”

Dante De Caria, manager of broadcast and hockey communications for the Pats, said after Bedard came back from the world juniors, Regina was 2-2 against the Blades in the regular season.

“They actually outscored them 14-13,” he said. “So, these teams have seen each other a lot. But you know, we’re talking about the post-season now. Obviously, the regular season is behind us and the Pats have the upper hand so far.”

The two teams will play in Game 4 on Wednesday night and the Pats will play a third home playoff game on April 8.

