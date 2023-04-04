SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

‘It’s fantastic’: Fans relishing Regina Pats-Saskatoon Blades playoff series

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 6:30 pm
Sask. hockey fans are excited about the Regina Pats - Saskatoon Blades playoff series. Olivia Lawrence reports the Pats will make three in a row Tuesday night if they win game 3.
The Regina Pats can make it three in a row Tuesday night if they win Game 3 of their playoff series with the rival Saskatoon Blades.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Regina’s Brandt Centre, where Connor Bedard and the Pats are up 2-0 after winning both games in Saskatoon.

Fans express excitement for both Saskatchewan teams to have home-ice advantage.

Read more: Regina Pats set to battle Saskatoon Blades in WHL first-round action

“One player is responsible for all that so but they’re a pretty good team,” Kim Snelling said of the Pats. “It’s great to watch.”

“I think it’s fantastic. I mean, Connor Bedard and the rest of the team, they’re just so fabulous,” said Donna Fincati. “They’ve given a lot of excitement to the city of Regina, so I’m hoping that they do really well.”

A Blades season ticket holder said it’s awesome to see his team and the Pats go head to head in the playoffs.

“At the same time, you wish that they could meet in the last rounds …  like the WHL final,” said Ryan Benner. “Not in the first round, because then you have two Saskatchewan teams going deep.”

Read more: Sasktel Centre welcomes record crowd for Blades vs. Pats

Dante De Caria, manager of broadcast and hockey communications for the Pats, said after Bedard came back from the world juniors, Regina was 2-2 against the Blades in the regular season.

Trending Now

“They actually outscored them 14-13,” he said. “So, these teams have seen each other a lot. But you know, we’re talking about the post-season now. Obviously, the regular season is behind us and the Pats have the upper hand so far.”

The two teams will play in Game 4 on Wednesday night and the Pats will play a third home playoff game on April 8.

Click to play video: 'Pivotal Game 2 ahead in Saskatoon Blades – Regina Pats series'
Pivotal Game 2 ahead in Saskatoon Blades – Regina Pats series

 

More on Sports
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWHLSaskatoon BladesWestern Hockey LeagueRegina PatsCHLWHL PlayoffsConnor Bedardplayoff season
