Sports

Winnipeg Ice breeze past Blades, one win away from advancing to WHL final

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:26 pm
The Winnipeg Ice are one win away from advancing to the WHL Championship Series.

The Ice took a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Championship, defeating the Saskatoon Blades 5-1 on the road in Game 3 Tuesday night.

Winnipeg’s top players all playoffs came to play again, as Matthew Savoie and Connor McClennon both scored their WHL-leading 11th goals of the postseason.

Evan Friesen, Zach Benson, and Owen Pederson also scored for the Ice, the fourth goals of the playoffs for those three players.

This one was really never in doubt, as the Ice scored three times in the game’s first 10:33, and then added another one 1:13 into the second period, before the Blades got on the board 5:40 into the middle frame.

Ice defenceman Ben Zloty added three more assists, giving him 20 points in 13 playoff games.

Along with his goal, Savoie added two assists, while Benson and McClennon also notched assists to go along with their goals.

Winnipeg goalie Daniel Hauser stopped 17 shots for the win.

The Ice have a chance to close the series out Wednesday night in Saskatoon, with puck drop scheduled for just after 8 p.m.

Winnipeg SportsWHLSaskatoon BladesWHL PlayoffsWinnipeg Ice
