Oilers acquire forward Hallander from Penguins

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers acquired centre Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenceman Spencer Stastney.

The move comes as the Oilers deal with injuries to several forwards, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Matthew Savoie, Jason Dickinson and Mattias Janmark.

The 26-year-old Hallander had a goal and two assists in two games with Pittsburgh this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-two, 207-pound native of Sundsvall, Sweden, was a second-round selection of the Penguins (27th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He has two goals and five assists over 18 career NHL games with the Penguins, and 26 goals and 36 assists through 107 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

The 26-year-old Stastney, from Woodridge, Ill., has not appeared in a game yet this season.

The Oilers acquired the five-foot-11, 196-pound blueliner from Nashville for a third-round pick in 2027 on Dec. 12. He had a goal in 36 games with the Oilers.

Stastney had three goals and 15 assists over 81 games with the Predators before the trade.

The trade was announced hours before the Oilers faced the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.