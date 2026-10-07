Stamps, Lions can clinch playoff berths with wins

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The task before the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders this week is a very simple one.

Both teams can clinch CFL playoff berths with victories. B.C. (9-6) hosts the Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) on Friday night while Calgary (8-8) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) on Saturday.

The Edmonton Elks (11-4) have already clinched a post-season berth but can gain some playoff clarity this weekend.

The Elks can cement a home playoff game with a win Friday night in Hamilton or a Saskatchewan loss Saturday in Montreal. Edmonton would clinch first in the West — and host the division final Nov. 7 — with a victory over the Ticats and Lions loss to Ottawa.

The Calgary-Winnipeg contest is an intriguing one given the series is tied 1-1 with each having won in the other’s building. However, the two teams haven’t played since the Stampeders’ 52-30 victory in July.

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Calgary is 5-3 away from McMahon Stadium while Winnipeg is 4-5 at Princess Auto Stadium. They’ve both struggled within the West Division, with the Stampeders being 3-5 while the Bombers are 2-5.

Calgary comes off a 37-31 road win over Saskatchewan on Friday, its third straight victory overall.

Vernon Adams Jr. finished 22-of-29 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns versus Saskatchewan. Riders’ veteran quarterback Trevor Harris had 463 yards and four touchdowns as well through the air.

Adams has a CFL-high 34 TD passes with just five interceptions. Calgary’s 40 redzone touchdowns is tied with Saskatchewan for second-best behind Montreal (43).

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Winnipeg has dropped its last two games, including a 37-10 decision last week to Montreal, which clinched first in the East Division with its second straight victory.

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Montreal starter Davis Alexander had 440 yards passing with a touchdown while Stevie Scott III ran for 83 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Winnipeg’s Dru Brown completed 11-of-16 passes for 161 yards and a TD while CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,267 yards) had 44 yards on nine carries as the Bombers accumulated just 182 net offensive yards and converted only two-of-12 second-down opportunities.

Winnipeg’s offence is last overall in net yards (337.5 per game) and yards passing (254.1) but Calgary’s defence is eighth in both offensive yards (419.6) and passing yards (328.1) allowed per game. The Stampeders are also eighth overall in offensive points surrendered (32.9 per game) but their offence is tops in offensive points (33.4 per game) and offensive TDs (57).

Pick: Calgary.

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Edmonton Elks vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (5-11) come off a 34-16 road win in Ottawa as quarterback Harrison Frost completed 28-of-35 passes for 342 yards with two TDs and an interception. Larry Rountree III ran for 128 yards and Kenny Lawler registered six receptions for 132 yards and two scores. The defence held Ottawa to just seven-of-19 second-down chances. Edmonton needed a CFL-record nine field goals from Vincent Blanchard on Sept. 26 for a 37-35 overtime home win the last time these teams met. The Elks’ defence presents a formidable challenge as it’s top-three in fewest offensive points, net offensive yards, passing and rushing yards allowed.

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Pick: Edmonton.

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Ottawa Redblacks vs B.C. Lions (Friday night)

At Vancouver, winless Ottawa must travel cross-country to face a team that’s won three straight and eight-of-nine overall. McLeod Bethel-Thompson started the Redblacks last two games but it’s unclear who will be under centre this time. B.C. comes off a 24-17 road win in Toronto as kicker Sean Whyte booted a club-record eight field goals. The Lions’ defence emphatically cemented the victory with a late goal-line stand. B.C. leads the CFL in net offensive yards (426.1) and rushing (119.8) per game. Zander Horvath had four TDs and 164 rushing yards in a 45-24 win in the Canadian capital in August.

Pick: B.C.

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Saskatchewan Roughriders vs Montreal Alouettes (Saturday night)

At Montreal, the big question is how long the Alouettes starters play with the club having cemented home field for the East Division final. Last week against Winnipeg, Tyson Philpot set single-season records for a Canadian receiver with 119 catches and 1,735 yards. He’s on pace for 2,082 yards, which would break Allen Pitts’ all-time record (2,036). The Als are also 8-0 at home and 5-3 versus the West. The Riders (8-7) have lost three straight versus Winnipeg, B.C. and Calgary. They’re 4-2 versus East rivals but this marks their first meeting with Montreal since last year’s Grey Cup victory.

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Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 47-22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.