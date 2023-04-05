Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mistakes, typos drove long lineups for Fiona money distributed by Red Cross in P.E.I.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known'
Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known
As Prince Edward Island begins to take stock of the damage left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona, officials say the full picture is not yet clear. In fact, it could take days to understand how widespread the impacts are. Silas Brown reports – Sep 25, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Typos and small mistakes led to thousands of people on Prince Edward Island failing the Canadian Red Cross’s online authentication process to obtain money in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Emails obtained through access to information legislation show about 30 per cent of Islanders who applied for money failed the Red Cross’s authentication process, leading to long lineups and short tempers as people had to verify their identity in person.

Read more: Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours

A message to government officials on Oct. 14 by Red Cross spokesman Bill Lawlor says the 30 per cent authentication failure rate is on par with the agency’s other financial distribution efforts in the country.

As public frustration grew, the province’s Department of Social Development and Housing pitched in to help verify those who didn’t pass authentication.

Story continues below advertisement

One department official said in an Oct. 18 email that she was able to confirm the identity of nine failed applicants in a sample of 10, noting that some had simply entered an incorrect birth year or postal code number.

Click to play video: 'How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada'
How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada

Fiona slammed into Atlantic Canada on the morning of Sept. 24 and knocked out power for much of Prince Edward Island, leaving some in the dark for weeks.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.

More on Canada
Canadian Red CrossFionapost-tropical storm fionafiona peihurricane fiona peicanadian red cross fionaHurrican Fiona
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers