Police say 4 wanted after Toronto grocery store robbery

Police are looking for three men and a woman after a grocery store robbery was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues around 3:30 p.m. on March 30 for a robbery.

Police said that four people entered a grocery store. The store’s security guard reportedly saw two putting items into their shopping cart and walking past the cash register without paying.

According to police, the security guard approached the pair and one indicated he had a firearm.

“The loss prevention officer obtained two bags of groceries before the two suspects fled the store,” police said.

Investigators said a third suspect then assaulted the security guard.

The first suspect was male and aged 30 to 35 years old, police said. He is believed to be between six-feet and six-foot- two-inches tall, with a mark under his left eye. He was wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo, black sweatpants and white headphones.

The second suspect was a man aged between 27 and 28 years old. Police said he was around five-foot-nine-inches and five-foot-ten inches tall. He had short hair and wore a blue baseball hat, a navy-blue jacket, white shoes and rode a black scooter.

The third suspect was between five-foot-six-inches and five-foot-10-inches, police said. He weighed around 155 pounds and was also seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jacket and riding an electric scooter.

Police said the fourth suspect was a 25 to 35-year-old woman. She stood around five-foot-six-inches tall and had long brown hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white or grey Nike jacket, black pants and riding a black scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.