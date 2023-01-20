Police seek 4 suspects after shot fired during robbery in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four men wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at around 6:24 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road area.

Police said four men in a vehicle parked in a mall parking lot.

Officers said three of the men entered the mall and went to a jewelry store.

According to police, one man allegedly produced a firearm and stood by the door.

Officers said the other two men allegedly “proceeded to break glass display cases with a hammer and hatchet.”

Police said they obtained a large quantity of jewelry and attempted to exit, but couldn’t open the door.

“The man armed with the handgun then shot at the glass portion of the door, causing it to shatter,” police alleged in a news release. “The three men fled the scene in the vehicle, prior to police arrival.”

Police are now searching for four men, standing about six-feet-tall, with medium builds. They were seen wearing masks and sweaters.

Officers said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the men were driving a red SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.