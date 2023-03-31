‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will be shot in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

It appears that one of the biggest shows on TV is moving production to Vancouver.

As first reported by Deadline, The Last of Us will be filming season 2 in the west coast province.

“We’re incredibly excited to have one of the largest shows on television choose to film in Vancouver,” Mayor Ken Sim told Vancouver’s Economic Commission Friday.

“Vancouver is Hollywood North – this announcement is a demonstration of our city’s continued strength in the film and television sector. As we look to the future, I’m confident that we will see even more productions decide to make their home here.”

Global News has reached out to HBO and Creative BC for comment.

2:25 Travel Alberta hopes ‘The Last of Us’ success leads to boom in tourism

Story continues below advertisement

The blockbuster hit’s first season was shot exclusively in Alberta starting in 2021 and used an astonishing 180 locations around the province, from Grande Prairie all the way down to Waterton Lakes National Park.

The City of Calgary said in a statement that it was notified Friday morning of the decision to move production to Vancouver.

Global News reached out to one of the unions whose members worked on the show in Alberta and a spokesperson said a producer confirmed the news to them.

They were not surprised, however, as the season two storyline is dependant on marine-based locals, which Alberta does not have.