HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ takes over Victoria Park in Calgary

With several road closures in effect this weekend, commuting around Calgary might lead to some headaches.

However, it almost may lead to catching a glimpse of a multi-million-dollar film production.

First Street S.W. in Victoria Park is the latest location in Alberta to be transformed into a post-apocalyptic setting as filming continues on HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game The Last of Us.

Business owners in the area have to remain tight-lipped about the excitement around the project, but the executive director of the Victoria Park business improvement area says people are handling the temporary inconvenience well.

“I think, overall, folks are being well-taken care of and are seeing this as a very positive thing,” says David Low. “This doesn’t happen everywhere.”

This is the second time in as many weeks that filming of the highly anticipated series has shut down a heavily trafficked area in downtown Calgary.

Recently, the 4 Avenue flyover was nearly unrecognizable — turned into a wasteland, featuring broken-down vehicles and busted-up concrete.

Earlier in October, filming was being done at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton.

Keep Alberta Rolling head of advocacy Brock Skretting says the production is a testament to the quality of the province’s workforce and seemingly endless variety in landscapes.

“Within one jurisdiction, we have mountains, deserts, badlands, Prairies,” says Skretting. “We have small towns with a historic look. We have small towns with a more modern look.”

Skretting says once the production is finished, there will be little doubt, if any, in Alberta’s place as one of the most desirable locations for the film industry.

“Between Ghostbusters and The Last of Us, there won’t be a studio or production company that hasn’t heard of Alberta.”

The road closures in and around 1 Street S.W. are expected to be in place until next Thursday.

