Police release suspect photos in ‘targeted’ killing of West Vancouver’s Dr. Francis Este

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has come up with two suspects in the grisly killing of West Vancouver’s Dr. Francis Este, but is seeking public assistance in identifying them.

Este, a former urologist, was found with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds in an underground parking lot on Argyle Avenue on March 21.

The 55-year-old died at the scene. He was not known to police.

View image in full screen B.C. RCMP released three photos of two suspects in the killing of Dr. Francis Este in West Vancouver on March 21, 2023. Handout/Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

On Friday, police released three photos of two suspects in the case in the hopes someone can identify them. Police are attempting to determine “what role” they may have had in Este’s homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses reportedly saw a suspect fleeing the area on foot, eastbound on Argyle Avenue.

“We believe this was a targeted incident that may be related to other events involving Dr. Este throughout the past few months,” said Sgt. Pierotti of IHIT in a news release.

“Anyone with information about these previous events are asked to contact IHIT.”

1:28 IHIT investigating West Vancouver homicide in apartment building

Investigators said they’re trying to build a timeline of Este’s activities leading up to his death.

The former urologist had practiced in Port Coquitlam but is now listed as no longer practicing.

He and his mother were involved in a high-profile real estate case in 2017.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with the West Vancouver Police Department on the case, interviewing witnesses, canvassing neighbourhoods and collecting evidence, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the murder is asked contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.