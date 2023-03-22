Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Homicide investigators called to West Vancouver condo complex

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 12:43 am
West Van IHIT homicide View image in full screen
West Vancouver Police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a homicide at Argyle Avenue and 21st Street in West Vancouver. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to West Vancouver after city police closed off the area for hours Tuesday afternoon.

No word yet on details of the homicide investigation but police seemed focused on the area around Argyle Avenue and 21st Street.

Read more: B.C. facing a critical shortage of strata property managers, industry says

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed to Global News it did not take anyone to hospital but was called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Read more: City pulls 16 propane tanks from Vanier Park homeless camp, orders residents out

This is a developing story, more to come.

Click to play video: 'Langford council votes to toss artificial turf'
Langford council votes to toss artificial turf

 

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
ihit west van apartment complexihit west van argyle 21stihit west van last nightwest van homicidewest van homicide garagewest van ihit condowest van police homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers