Crime

Woman charged in relation to critical stabbing at Lions Park LRT station

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 30, 2023 6:42 pm
View image in full screen
Brittany Jewel Mahingen, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failure to comply with a court order in connection to the Lions Park LRT stabbing incident. Facebook
Police have charged a woman in relation to the critical stabbing at Lions Park LRT station on Thursday.

The Calgary Police Service said the altercation happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lions Park LRT Station beside North Hill Shopping Centre near the Hounsfield Heights neighbourhood.

There was a fight involving five or six people on one of the platforms. Police said two people were stabbed and one of them, a woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Calgary mayor urges immediate action to address transit violence

Police later said two other people were also in hospital — one with a head wound and another with a stab wound.

Brittany Jewel Mahingen, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failure to comply with a court order in connection to the incident.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 31.

Read more: 268 charges laid after undercover drug-trafficking operation along Calgary CTrain lines

Mahingen is also known to police.

In 2010, she was accused of killing her own mother. Leanne Mahingen was found dead in a relative’s apartment downtown where the two were babysitting.

An autopsy confirmed Leanne was a victim of foul play and died from blunt force trauma.

Brittany, who was 18 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder.

She was convicted of manslaughter in 2012 after a jury found her guilty of the lesser charge. The defence argued the mother’s death was accidental when she slipped and hit her head.

