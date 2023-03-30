Woman charged in relation to critical stabbing at Lions Park LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a woman in relation to the critical stabbing at Lions Park LRT station on Thursday.

The Calgary Police Service said the altercation happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lions Park LRT Station beside North Hill Shopping Centre near the Hounsfield Heights neighbourhood.

There was a fight involving five or six people on one of the platforms. Police said two people were stabbed and one of them, a woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police later said two other people were also in hospital — one with a head wound and another with a stab wound.

Brittany Jewel Mahingen, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failure to comply with a court order in connection to the incident.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 31.

Mahingen is also known to police.

In 2010, she was accused of killing her own mother. Leanne Mahingen was found dead in a relative’s apartment downtown where the two were babysitting.

An autopsy confirmed Leanne was a victim of foul play and died from blunt force trauma.

Brittany, who was 18 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder.

She was convicted of manslaughter in 2012 after a jury found her guilty of the lesser charge. The defence argued the mother’s death was accidental when she slipped and hit her head.