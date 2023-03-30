268 charges laid after undercover drug-trafficking operation along Calgary CTrain lines

Send this page to someone via email

A three-week undercover drug-trafficking operation along the CTrain lines led to 40 people facing 268 criminal charges, Calgary police said Thursday.

The CPS Drug Undercover Street Team (DUST) was deployed along the CTrain lines in areas where data showed the highest call volume.

“The purpose of the operation was to disrupt drug trafficking in these locations by arresting drug traffickers and imposing conditions of release that may deter the continuation of drug-related crimes in these areas,” CPS said in a news release.

The operation included support from a variety of social partners, police said.

“While our officers are leading with support and compassion, make no mistake that enforcement is a critical component of the equation to public safety,” says Chief Const. Mark Neufeld.

“There are no illegitimate users of transit, but there are illegitimate uses of transit. Our expectation is that public spaces remain safe for those that are using them for their intended purpose. Anyone who jeopardizes that safety, will be dealt with accordingly.”

If officers arrested drug traffickers who were also addicts, they provided information and contacts for organizations to help with treatment, shelter and employment, CPS said.

DUST worked with the Calgary Drug Treatment Court to evaluate those arrested to see if CDTC was an option for them. The Calgary Indigenous Court was also notified for culturally-appropriate assistance.

Officers were in place at Sunalta, Westbrook, Brentwood, Dalhousie, Crowfoot, Heritage Southland, Anderson, Chinook, Eighth Street, Rundle, Marlborough and Whitehorn stations from Tuesday, March 7 and Friday, March 24.

CPS said there were a total of “58 undercover drug purchases involving 40 alleged drug traffickers.”

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine and Xanex were among the drugs seized.

During the arrests, weapons were also found: 21 knives, two machetes, two hatchets, one can of bear spray, one BB gun, two Airsoft pistols and one handgun.

Police thanked Calgary Transit officers, “who were instrumental in this operation by assisting with arrest and transportation teams.”