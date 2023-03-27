Menu

Traffic

Dump truck hits power lines, briefly closes County Road 19 in Norfolk

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 4:44 pm
OPP closed Norfolk County Road 19 on Mar. 27 2023 after a dump truck struck some hydro wires.
OPP closed Norfolk County Road 19 on Mar. 27 2023 after a dump truck struck some hydro wires. @OPP_WR
A dump truck hitting power lines on County Road 19 East in Norfolk County, Ont., closed down the roadway for almost an hour on Monday afternoon, according to police

OPP say the incident happened just before noon when the red service vehicle dragged wires a short distance between Villa Nova and Cemetery roads.

There were no injuries in the incident.

County Road 19 East was reopened to traffic just after 1 p.m.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNorfolk CountyNorfolk County OPPCemetery RoadHydro Wiresvilla nova roadnorfolk county road 19
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

