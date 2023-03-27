Dump truck hits power lines, briefly closes County Road 19 in Norfolk

See more sharing options

A dump truck hitting power lines on County Road 19 East in Norfolk County, Ont., closed down the roadway for almost an hour on Monday afternoon, according to police

OPP say the incident happened just before noon when the red service vehicle dragged wires a short distance between Villa Nova and Cemetery roads.

There were no injuries in the incident.

County Road 19 East was reopened to traffic just after 1 p.m.

#OPP have closed Norfolk County Road 19 East between Villa Nova Road and Cemetery Road after a dump truck struck some hydro wires. @Hydro enroute. No injuries reported. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/3ygnQycL82 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 27, 2023