Hamilton man facing murder charge in connection with shooting inside city centre residence

A 37-year-old Hamilton man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in the city centre.

Investigators say the incident left 53-year-old Robert Barberstock dead inside a residence on Sanford Avenue North near Acorn Street.

Homicide detectives say the shooting happened before 4 p.m. on March 24 and is connected with another occurrence in which a man was found, about a half-hour later, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The accused, Luke Willems, was the man with the non-life-threatening injury, found by emergency services at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road near Redwood Court.

“We are looking for other persons who were involved,” Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle said in an update Monday.

Cattle said Barberstock was known to police but did not reveal the nature of his dealings with authorities.

He also said Willems’ injury “did not occur at the motel.”

Police are still holding the scene at the Red Rose Motel to collect evidence and are still reviewing video evidence from both the Sanford and Acorn area, as well as the Red Rose.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.