Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man facing murder charge in connection with shooting inside city centre residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 3:22 pm
Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle on March 27, 2023 during an update at central station on a recent homicide in the city's downtown. View image in full screen
Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle on March 27, 2023 during an update at central station on a recent homicide in the city's downtown. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 37-year-old Hamilton man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in the city centre.

Investigators say the incident left 53-year-old Robert Barberstock dead inside a residence on Sanford Avenue North near Acorn Street.

Homicide detectives say the shooting happened before 4 p.m. on March 24 and is connected with another occurrence in which a man was found, about a half-hour later, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The accused, Luke Willems, was the man with the non-life-threatening injury, found by emergency services at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road near Redwood Court.

“We are looking for other persons who were involved,” Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle said in an update Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Hamilton, police say

Cattle said Barberstock was known to police but did not reveal the nature of his dealings with authorities.

He also said Willems’ injury “did not occur at the motel.”

Police are still holding the scene at the Red Rose Motel to collect evidence and are still reviewing video evidence from both the Sanford and Acorn area, as well as the Red Rose.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson testifies he was hit in the back by skier, went ‘flying’'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson testifies he was hit in the back by skier, went ‘flying’

 

More on Crime
ShootingHamilton Policetargeted shootingHamilton ShootingRed Hill Valley ParkwayQueenston RoadSanford AvenueEastgate Squareacorn streetredwood courtluke willemsrobert barberstockshooting on queenstone road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers