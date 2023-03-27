Pair of overnight house fires under investigation in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials are investigating two separate overnight fires in Winnipeg.

Firefighters were called to the first blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey home in the 400 block of Ross Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Despite heavy flames coming from the building, crews were able to fight the fire from the inside when they first arrived but had to move to an exterior attack as conditions worsened.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 5 a.m. The city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water.

No injuries were reported, however, the city says seven people had to find temporary accommodations. Two cats found inside the building were returned to their owners.

Firefighters were called to the second fire at a bungalow on North Drive, just off Pembina Highway, around 2:15 a.m.

Crews fought the fire from the exterior until it was safe to enter and the fire was declared under control by 3:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation and there was no estimate on damage given for either blaze.