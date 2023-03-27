Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pair of overnight house fires under investigation in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:22 am
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire officials are investigating two separate overnight fires in Winnipeg.

Firefighters were called to the first blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey home in the 400 block of Ross Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say

Despite heavy flames coming from the building, crews were able to fight the fire from the inside when they first arrived but had to move to an exterior attack as conditions worsened.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 5 a.m. The city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say'
Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say

No injuries were reported, however, the city says seven people had to find temporary accommodations. Two cats found inside the building were returned to their owners.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were called to the second fire at a bungalow on North Drive, just off Pembina Highway, around 2:15 a.m.

Trending Now

Read more: Building on Main Street in Winnipeg destroyed by fire, forces road closure

Crews fought the fire from the exterior until it was safe to enter and the fire was declared under control by 3:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation and there was no estimate on damage given for either blaze.

Click to play video: 'Early morning fire in Winnipeg’s Weston neighborhood under investigation'
Early morning fire in Winnipeg’s Weston neighborhood under investigation
House FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSwinnipeg house fireRoss AvenueNorth Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers