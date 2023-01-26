Menu

Fire

Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 9:10 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters say a Wednesday night house fire was likely caused by a plugged-in vehicle inside an attached garage.

No one was hurt in the accidental blaze at a single-storey home in the first block of Sachet Place, but fire crews are urging Winnipeggers not to plug in their cars if they’re inside an attached garage, as it can cause a fast-spreading fire that homeowners may not notice right away.

Read more: Vacant downtown Winnipeg apartment building to be demolished after morning fire

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

Residents are also asked to check extension cords regularly to make sure they aren’t damaged.

The fire was safely under control just over an hour after Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene.

There’s no estimate as to the amount of damage caused.

Semi-trucks go up in flames in parking lot on the outskirts of Winnipeg

 

 

