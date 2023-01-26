Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters say a Wednesday night house fire was likely caused by a plugged-in vehicle inside an attached garage.

No one was hurt in the accidental blaze at a single-storey home in the first block of Sachet Place, but fire crews are urging Winnipeggers not to plug in their cars if they’re inside an attached garage, as it can cause a fast-spreading fire that homeowners may not notice right away.

Residents are also asked to check extension cords regularly to make sure they aren’t damaged.

The fire was safely under control just over an hour after Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene.

There’s no estimate as to the amount of damage caused.

Story continues below advertisement