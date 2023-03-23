12-year-old boy charged after assault, robbery reported in Pickering, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly attempting to stab a person in Pickering, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on March 21 at around 7:15 p.m., officers received a report of a fight in the Kingston Road and Liverpool Road area.

Police said one male was allegedly armed with a knife and had tried to stab another male.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody “without incident.”

According to police, during the arrest a knife and brass knuckles were allegedly seized.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“During the investigation officers were able to determine that the same accused was involved in a robbery where a knife was pulled on Monday, March 20th, 2023, near The Esplanade South and Glenanna Road, Pickering,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said the boy allegedly attempted to steal a computer from another male, but security intervened and the suspect fled the area.

Police said the victim in this incident did not suffer any physical injuries.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy from Pickering has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying concealed weapons, possession of weapons dangerous to the public and robbery.

The boy cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.