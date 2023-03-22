Suspect pulls out imitation firearm, smashes victim’s vehicle in road rage incident: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A road rage incident that began on Highway 401 last weekend ended with a suspect pulling out an imitation firearm and smashing a victim’s vehicle, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said that the victim was travelling east on Highway 401 on Saturday approaching Thickson Road when he “noticed the suspect behind him becoming increasingly agitated.”

The suspect reportedly threw an object at the victim’s vehicle and the victim followed the suspect off the highway, police said.

The two continued heading east until they stopped in the area of Bloor Street West and Park Road South.

At that point, the suspect allegedly approached the victim with an imitation firearm and began smashing the driver-side window and mirror.

There was damage caused, but the window wasn’t broken.

The victim was able to get away and the suspect fled, police said.

Officers investigated and later arrested a suspect in Stratford.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and home, where an imitation firearm was seized along with clothing worth at the time of the incident, police said.

Simon Macleod-Walden, 31, has been charged with using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.