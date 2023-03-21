Man arrested in ‘violent’ Pickering home invasion where victim was pistol-whipped: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a “violent” home invasion in Pickering last month in which the victim was pistol-whipped, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Engel Court at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 after two males broke inside and pistol-whipped a female.

The suspects also stole “a quantity of items” and may have fled in a blue Honda Civic, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Police believe at least three people were involved in the incident. A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident, police announced Tuesday, though two suspects remain outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto resident Emmanual Missah, 26, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information on the case was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.