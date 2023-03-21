Menu

Crime

Waterloo police respond to barricaded man in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 12:11 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid the area around Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue as there is a barricaded individual.

“There is currently no threat to public safety, however, there is an increased police presence in the area,” police said on Twitter.

They made the announcement on Twitter at around 10 a.m., noting that there would be updates provided.

More to follow…

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeVictoria Street KitchenerForfar Avenue Kitchenerbarricaded man Kitchener
