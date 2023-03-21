Waterloo police respond to barricaded man in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid the area around Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue as there is a barricaded individual.

“There is currently no threat to public safety, however, there is an increased police presence in the area,” police said on Twitter.

They made the announcement on Twitter at around 10 a.m., noting that there would be updates provided.

