Waterloo road closed as police arrest suspect in hit and run

Waterloo Regional Police say Monday’s road closure in Waterloo was in connection with the arrest of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

According to police, the initial incident occurred near Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener on April 7 at around 2:30 p.m.

They say officers spotted a man in the area who was being sought on a couple of warrants.

When they tried to arrest the suspect, police say he drove his vehicle into an officer, a cruiser and another car before fleeing the scene at a high speed.

Police say they did not chase him out of concern for public safety.

The officer was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

On Monday at around lunchtime, police announced on Twitter that Shakespeare Drive was closed between McDougall Road and Keats Way for an investigation, although they did not provide further details at the time.

ROAD CLOSURE: Shakespeare Drive is closed between McDougall Road and Keats Way for a police investigation. There will be an increased police presence in the area, please avoid. More information will be provide when available. pic.twitter.com/L4Bz9SvErz — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 12, 2022

A few hours later they announced that they had arrested the suspect at around 1:20 p.m. The road would reopen a short time later.

A 33-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including operation while prohibited, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

