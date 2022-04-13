Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo road closed as police arrest suspect in hit and run

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 10:44 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say Monday’s road closure in Waterloo was in connection with the arrest of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

According to police, the initial incident occurred near Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue in Kitchener on April 7 at around 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Brampton man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation, police say

They say officers spotted a man in the area who was being sought on a couple of warrants.

When they tried to arrest the suspect, police say he drove his vehicle into an officer, a cruiser and another car before fleeing the scene at a high speed.

Police say they did not chase him out of concern for public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Trending Stories

On Monday at around lunchtime, police announced on Twitter that Shakespeare Drive was closed between McDougall Road and Keats Way for an investigation, although they did not provide further details at the time.

A few hours later they announced that they had arrested the suspect at around 1:20 p.m. The road would reopen a short time later.

Read more: Grenade found in Kitchener disarmed, sent to wrong mailbox, police say

A 33-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including operation while prohibited, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagVictoria Street Kitchener tagWaterloo man arrested tagForfar Avenue Kitchener tagShakespeare Drive Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers