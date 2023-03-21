Menu

Headline link
Canada

Hearings begin before Supreme Court on federal environmental impact assessment law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 11:09 am
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023.
The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. Arguments are underway before the Supreme Court of Canada in a long-awaited case over the federal Impact Assessment Act. Sean Kilpatrick, The Canadian Press
Arguments are underway before the Supreme Court of Canada in a long-awaited case over the federal Impact Assessment Act.

The court is expected to hear from legal experts and environmental groups that support the law.

Nine of 10 provinces, led by Alberta, argue that the law intrudes on provincial jurisdiction.

Click to play video: 'Feds will appeal Alberta Appeal Court decision on environmental impact law: Trudeau'
Feds will appeal Alberta Appeal Court decision on environmental impact law: Trudeau

Alberta is particularly concerned about the effect the law might have on its ability to export its oil through pipelines.

Last May, the Alberta Appeal Court ruled the law was outside federal jurisdiction.

This week’s hearings are an appeal of that decision.

