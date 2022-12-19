Treaty 6 Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: The headline for this article was altered after the story was published to more clearly explain what legal action is being taken.

Onion Lake Cree Nation has taken legal action against Alberta over the province’s sovereignty act.

The Treaty 6 Nation, which is located about 270 kilometres east of Edmonton, announced it had filed a statement of claim against the Alberta government for the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act on Monday, arguing it breaches treaty and constitutional rights.

The sovereignty act was introduced into the legislature Nov. 29 by newly appointed Premier Danielle Smith. The Alberta legislature passed the legislation on Dec. 8.

The province has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Treaty nations first publicly rejected the legislation on Dec. 12 on the grounds that it is “in violation of our treaties” and “contrary to Canada’s constitution.”

In a statement issued Monday, Okimaw (Chief) Lewis from Onion Lake Cree Nation said the community on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border has “no choice but to use the colonial courts to defend our treaty rights and sovereign jurisdiction as Alberta has passed this law without any consultation from our nation.”

“In fact, there is no evidence of consultation in the debates, Hansards or elsewhere, that Alberta sought any input from Indigenous peoples and treaty nations.”

None of the allegations in the statement of claim have been tested in court.

Smith has said her government reached out to First Nations to hear their concerns.

“We don’t comment on ongoing litigation. The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act is constitutional and does not interfere (with) or undermine Indigenous and treaty rights,” read a statement from the premier’s office Monday afternoon.

During the last legislative session, Smith said she believes Alberta’s fight with Ottawa has similarities to Indigenous groups’ relationships with the federal government over the years.

Her comment faced criticism from some who questioned her understanding of the history of Canada and Indigenous people.

While the premier has said she does not believe the legislation infringes on Indigenous rights, the Onion Lake Cree Nation said it believes the policy infringes on the rights of treaty nation people “to pursue their traditional ceremonies, associations and avocations (such as hunting, fishing and trapping), through the effective derogation of the (nation’s) sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

The nation also claimed it takes away from promises made in the treaty, and “negates the guarantees of livelihood and freedom that the treaty was made to protect, by wresting control of all treaty rights and the treaty relationship from the Crown in right of Canada to the lieutenant governor in council of Alberta.”

The sovereignty act was introduced by Smith as a way for her government to push back whenever it believes the federal government has overreached into provincial jurisdiction and does something it believes harms Alberta’s interest.