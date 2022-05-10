Menu

Politics

Appellate court to rule on Alberta’s challenge to federal environmental impact law

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 9:15 am
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. Alex Panetta, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta’s highest court is set to release a decision today on the province’s attempt to declare the federal government’s environmental assessment act unconstitutional.

The Alberta government has called the Impact Assessment Act a “Trojan Horse” that attempts to invade provincial powers by a back door.

Read more: Alberta to argue in court that feds’ Impact Assessment Act is unconstitutional

The act, given royal assent in 2019, allows the federal government to consider the impacts of new resource projects on issues such as climate change.

Alberta claims the law uses those concerns to greatly expand the range of federal oversight into areas of provincial jurisdiction.

Read more: Alberta government asks Court of Appeal whether Bill C-69 is constitutional

The province was supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
