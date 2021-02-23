Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 23 2021 10:12pm
01:43

Alberta and Ottawa back in court over Bill C-69

Alberta’s UCP government is back in court, arguing against another piece of unpopular legislation: Bill C-69. Tom Vernon reports.

