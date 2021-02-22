Alberta to argue in court that feds’ Bill C-69 is unconstitutional

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is in court fighting against Ottawa’s law on environmental assessment.

Arguments in Alberta’s Court of Appeal are expected to last all week.

The Alberta government calls the Impact Assessment Act, or Bill C-69, a “Trojan Horse” that attempts to invade provincial powers by a back door.

The bill allows the federal government to consider the impacts of new resource projects on issues such as climate change.

Alberta claims the bill uses those concerns to greatly expand the range of federal oversight into areas of provincial jurisdiction.

The province is being supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

A wide array of environmental and legal groups are intervening in Ottawa’s support.

