Politics

Alberta to argue in court that feds’ Bill C-69 is unconstitutional

By Staff The Canadian Press
Inside an Alberta Court of Appeal courtroom in Edmonton. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Inside an Alberta Court of Appeal courtroom in Edmonton. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Global News

Alberta is in court fighting against Ottawa’s law on environmental assessment.

Arguments in Alberta’s Court of Appeal are expected to last all week.

The Alberta government calls the Impact Assessment Act, or Bill C-69, a “Trojan Horse” that attempts to invade provincial powers by a back door.

READ MORE: First Nation interveners will weigh in on both sides in Alberta challenge to Bill C-69 

The bill allows the federal government to consider the impacts of new resource projects on issues such as climate change.

Alberta claims the bill uses those concerns to greatly expand the range of federal oversight into areas of provincial jurisdiction.

Trending Stories

The province is being supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

A wide array of environmental and legal groups are intervening in Ottawa’s support.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsCanadian PoliticsAlberta LegislatureCourtLawEnvironmentFederal GovernmentAlberta Court Of AppealCourt Of AppealBill C-69Impact Assessment Act
