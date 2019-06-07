Politics June 7 2019 4:45pm 02:16 Kenney calls on federal government to listen on Bill C-69 Jason Kenney responds to the Senate’s approval of amendments to Bill C-69, what he calls the “no more pipeline” bill. Pipeline assessment bill approved in the Senate with amendments <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367486/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5367486/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?