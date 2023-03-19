Menu

EPS officers deaths deemed ‘homicides’ by medical examiner

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 5:51 pm
Flowers are seen at EPS' West Division station in Edmonton the day after two police officers were killed in the line of duty. View image in full screen
Flowers are seen at EPS' West Division station in Edmonton the day after two police officers were killed in the line of duty. Morgan Black/Global News
The deaths of two Edmonton police officers from gunshot wounds last week have been deemed homicides following autopsies conducted by the medical examiner.

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, were shot by a 16-year-old boy during a family violence call Thursday. The boy then took his own life.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community, with several vigils being held across the city the two men served.

“I think it brings the community a lot of peace knowing they are doing everything they can to try and help the officers, the family, most importantly, and friends,” said vigil organizer Lina Atwell.

EPS officers were there to support Atwell last March when she lost her brother, and now she wants to offer that same compassion.

Ryan’s family attended the vigil Atwell organized at the west division police station on Friday. Her partner, Ryan Atwell, was a friends with Brett Ryan, and had a chance to speak with the constable’s mom and dad.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

“I just told them how sorry I am and ho I had actually known constable Ryan and how sorry I was and how much it meant to me,” Atwell said.

EPS has yet to release funeral details, however a spokesperson said information will be released as soon as it’s available.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News

