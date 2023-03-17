Menu

Canada

Man who let Edmonton police into apartment building recalls deadly shooting

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Gun violence concerns in Edmonton as 2 police officers latest victims in string of shootings'
Gun violence concerns in Edmonton as 2 police officers latest victims in string of shootings
Even before the violence that claimed the life of two Edmonton Police Service officers, there have been several other high-profile shootings in the city recently, including at a Pizza Hut just across the road from where the EPS tragedy took place.
Phillip Dunn lives in the suite directly above the apartment where two Edmonton police constables were shot and killed Thursday morning.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed — ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

In the early morning hours, he was standing in his kitchen when police officers started shining a flashlight into his window.

Dunn said they were trying to get his attention. He noticed they were standing outside with his neighbour, so he went downstairs to let them in.

“They thanked me for letting them in and they said: ‘You can go back to your unit, sir. Don’t bother about us.’

“I went up the stairs, they turned off on the second floor behind me and then before I even went back into my apartment, I heard shooting.

“They knocked on the door and the guy just opened the door and starting shooting.”

Dunn got back inside his suite and, within “a matter of minutes,” there was a huge police presence.

Click to play video: '2 Edmonton officers fatally shot responding to domestic violence call'
2 Edmonton officers fatally shot responding to domestic violence call

Linda Fjeldsted saw flashing lights from her apartment next door. Her window faces the shared parking lot.

“We looked out and so many police, so much stuff going on, police running in different directions,” she recalled.

“Then two policemen were carrying out a man. We thought it was a bad man that they had tied up — he was all crunched up — and they put him in the back seat of a police car and they took off,” Fjeldsted said.

“Then they brought out another one — I thought it was another bad man — put him into the back of a car and they took off again.

“But it was the two policemen. And we heard later that when they got to the hospital, they had died, which broke my heart.”

Edmonton police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. Jordan, 35, an eight-and-a-half-year veteran with the Edmonton force, and Ryan, 30, who had been with the service for five and a half years, were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call. View image in full screen
Edmonton police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. Jordan, 35, an eight-and-a-half-year veteran with the Edmonton force, and Ryan, 30, who had been with the service for five and a half years, were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call. Edmonton Police Service

Soon, there were about a dozen police vehicles and other emergency vehicles at the scene, Fjeldsted said.

“The police were crying,” she said. “We didn’t really understand at the time why, but now…”

“They were taking them to the Royal Alex and they didn’t survive and they both … have families. It’s sad.”

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, were fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call at 12:47 a.m. at Baywood Apartments at 114 Avenue and 132 Street, just off Groat Road near Westmount Mall.

Trending Now

The young male suspect, who sources say was 16 or 17 years old, also died from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A female, who police said is related to the shooting suspect and who sources say was his mother, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in serious but stable condition.

Read more: Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’ — Slain Edmonton officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan remembered

Fjeldsted said in addition to feeling sadness and anxiety, she was also angry.

“And now I know it was a … boy. Oh lord.”

Both Fjeldsted and Dunn are still trying to process the gravity of what they witnessed.

“A lot of yelling and screaming, not so much any gunshots, no, but yelling and screaming and chaos,” Fjeldsted said.

“I don’t feel I’m in an unsafe place. I feel it was an unsafe incident.”

Dunn said the teen and his mother “seemed like nice, quiet people.”

“They never bothered anybody.”

He said he didn’t know them well but saw them out on the deck in the summer and held the door for them on occasion.

“I’m a little bit shaken,” he said. “But … you have to keep going. I don’t know what else to say.

“It’s a lot to take in. I really don’t know how to process it,” Dunn added. “I haven’t really wrapped my mind around it yet.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police continue to investigate 2 officer deaths as community grieves'
Edmonton police continue to investigate 2 officer deaths as community grieves

 

