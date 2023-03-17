Guelph, Ont. man charged following half a dozen break-ins at downtown businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Guelph man facing charges in four break-ins has now been charged in connection with an additional half-dozen business break-ins in the city.

On Wednesday, police said officers executed a search warrant at an address on Willow Road and arrested the accused.

The 25-year-old man was charged in relation to four business break-ins in the northwest end between Feb. 19 and March 10.

Police say officers recovered over $5,000 of stolen property, two conducted energy weapons and brass knuckles.

Police later said another investigation led to more charges in connection with break-ins at six businesses just west of the downtown in November 2022.

Each business had its doors pried open, resulting in damage, and more than $5,000 worth of tools and computer equipment were stolen.

The man was charged on Thursday with six additional counts of break and enter. He also faces additional counts of possessing break-in instruments and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.