Man arrested following break-in spree in downtown Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service arrested a man who was apparently involved in a series of overnight break and enters in the city’s downtown area.

Investigators say a total of four homes were broken into early Thursday morning, all while the occupants were asleep.

The first occurred at a complex on Glasgow Street where a man entered a common area and then attempted to force his way into one of the upper units.

Investigators say the tenant held the door closed fearing for the safety of his spouse and infant child.

They say the suspect fled when he heard the tenant on the phone with police.

The man went to a second home on Birmingham Street and was unsuccessful in trying to get in.

Investigators say he then went to a residence on Emsile Street where he broke down the door with his shoulder and was immediately confronted by the homeowner.

Investigators say the man then fled to another home on Galt Street where two windows were smashed to gain entry. They say the noise from the broken windows woke up the property owner who then yelled at the intruder causing him to flee.

The last home in the spree was on Waterloo Avenue where entry was gained through a broken window. Investigators say the suspect was again confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before leaving blood smears all over the house.

Officers were able to track down the man and make an arrest. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The 30-year-old from Guelph is facing four charges of break and enter and three counts of breaching probation.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Investigators say no items were stolen in any of the break-ins but the spree resulted in around $10,000 in damages.