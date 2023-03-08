Guelph woman charged after police investigation into stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with a month-long investigation into a series of property crimes in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service break enter auto theft unit began the investigation into a female suspect in February.

Investigators say a woman was observed stealing $1,500 worth of tools from a business in Guelph.

They say she then went to a business in Kitchener and returned the same tools for store credit.

Investigators say the same woman, who is prohibited from driving, was seen driving around Guelph often with stolen licence plates attached to the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police were able to make an arrest after the woman allegedly tried to sell the stolen property on a popular website.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a search of the individual and property turned up the stolen merchandise plus suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

A 34-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges, including theft, fraud, drug possession and driving while prohibited, and was held for a bail hearing.