Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman charged after police investigation into stolen property

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 8, 2023 2:03 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made in connection with a month-long investigation into a series of property crimes in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service break enter auto theft unit began the investigation into a female suspect in February.

Investigators say a woman was observed stealing $1,500 worth of tools from a business in Guelph.

They say she then went to a business in Kitchener and returned the same tools for store credit.

Investigators say the same woman, who is prohibited from driving, was seen driving around Guelph often with stolen licence plates attached to the vehicle.

Read more: Drugs, weapons seized after Guelph police locate stolen vehicle

On Tuesday, police were able to make an arrest after the woman allegedly tried to sell the stolen property on a popular website.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They say a search of the individual and property turned up the stolen merchandise plus suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

A 34-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges, including theft, fraud, drug possession and driving while prohibited, and was held for a bail hearing.

 

More on Crime
FentanylGuelph NewsCocaineMethamphetamineStolen PropertyGuelph Police ServiceProperty Crimedriving while prohibited
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers