Crime

Drugs, weapons seized after Guelph police locate stolen vehicle

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 1, 2023 11:50 am
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Two people are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called to a business on Eramosa Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say they found a 2008 Audi TT convertible at the business that had been reported stolen from the area of Elizabeth Street and York Road around 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Read more: Owner watches as thieves drive off with vehicle as it was warming up: Guelph police

Officers learned that two people had been in the stolen vehicle. One was arrested at the scene while the other briefly fled before being caught.

During a search of the individuals, police say they seized more than $8,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription medication. Police also say they recovered two knives.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph is charged with possession of stolen property, occupying a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and breaching probation. He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.

A 28-year-old woman also from Guelph is charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000 and occupying a stolen motor vehicle. She will appear in a Guelph court on Friday.

FentanylGuelph NewsCocaineStolen VehicleWeaponsMethamphetamineGuelph Police ServiceKnivesSports CarAudi convertible
