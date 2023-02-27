Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Owner watches as thieves drive off with vehicle as it was warming up: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 27, 2023 10:09 am
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of thieves made off with a sports car while the owner was waiting inside as it was warming up, police say.

Guelph police were called to a business near York Road and Elizabeth Street on Monday around 2:15 a.m.

The owner told investigators that he started the engine of his Audi TT convertible and went back inside the building.

Trending Now

They say that he had just stepped inside when he saw a man in the driver’s seat of his car.

Investigators say a second male got in on the passenger side and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Read more: Stolen SUV crashes into home, Guelph police arrest suspected impaired driver

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle is a 2008 model, silver in colour with a black top.

The suspects were dressed in dark colours and wearing masks.

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceAudiconvertableengine running
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers