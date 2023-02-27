Owner watches as thieves drive off with vehicle as it was warming up: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of thieves made off with a sports car while the owner was waiting inside as it was warming up, police say.

Guelph police were called to a business near York Road and Elizabeth Street on Monday around 2:15 a.m.

The owner told investigators that he started the engine of his Audi TT convertible and went back inside the building.

They say that he had just stepped inside when he saw a man in the driver’s seat of his car.

Investigators say a second male got in on the passenger side and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle is a 2008 model, silver in colour with a black top.

The suspects were dressed in dark colours and wearing masks.