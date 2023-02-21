Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate 2 separate overnight break-ins

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 21, 2023 4:48 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating a pair of break-ins in the city.

The first occurred early Sunday morning at a business in the area of Alma Street South and Inkerman Street.

Investigators say around 12:30 a.m., a male wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves, a black hat and a mask smashed the front window to gain entry into the building.

They say a cash box containing cash and the entrance area were ransacked.

Investigators say the suspect was also carrying a black duffle bag.

The second break-in call was to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North on Monday.

Investigators say a man in his 20s to 40s wearing a black jacket, grey pants, a blue mask and gloves and carrying a black bag used a crowbar to gain entry through the back door at around 5 a.m.

They say a laptop, cash and a power saw were taken from the premises.

Anyone with information on either of these break-ins is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

BusinessGuelph NewsBreak InCashGuelph Police ServiceSmashed Windowransacked
