Guelph police investigate 2 separate overnight break-ins

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a pair of break-ins in the city.
The first occurred early Sunday morning at a business in the area of Alma Street South and Inkerman Street.
Investigators say around 12:30 a.m., a male wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves, a black hat and a mask smashed the front window to gain entry into the building.
They say a cash box containing cash and the entrance area were ransacked.
Investigators say the suspect was also carrying a black duffle bag.
The second break-in call was to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North on Monday.
Investigators say a man in his 20s to 40s wearing a black jacket, grey pants, a blue mask and gloves and carrying a black bag used a crowbar to gain entry through the back door at around 5 a.m.
They say a laptop, cash and a power saw were taken from the premises.
Anyone with information on either of these break-ins is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
