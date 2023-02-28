Plenty of damage caused after a break-in at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service say a break-in at a north-end Guelph business may have started at the top.

They were called to a business near Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East on Monday morning.

Staff arrived at work to find a hole in the roof of the building, and a wall with some considerable damage.

Investigators believe someone appeared to gain entry into the business through the roof, then tried to get into an adjacent business by breaking through the wall.

They say they found several tools that were left at the scene including a sledgehammer and a ladder.

Investigators would not say whether anything was taken but damages are estimated to be around $50,000.

They are looking for a man with an average build wearing a dark coat, blue snow pants, a mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.