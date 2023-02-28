Menu

Crime

Plenty of damage caused after a break-in at Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 28, 2023 11:00 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Guelph Police Service say a break-in at a north-end Guelph business may have started at the top.

They were called to a business near Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East on Monday morning.

Staff arrived at work to find a hole in the roof of the building, and a wall with some considerable damage.

Investigators believe someone appeared to gain entry into the business through the roof, then tried to get into an adjacent business by breaking through the wall.

They say they found several tools that were left at the scene including a sledgehammer and a ladder.

Read more: Guelph police investigate 2 separate overnight break-ins

Investigators would not say whether anything was taken but damages are estimated to be around $50,000.

They are looking for a man with an average build wearing a dark coat, blue snow pants, a mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

