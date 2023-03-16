Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of Milton, Ont. woman attacked with unknown chemical speaks out

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Milton attack victim’s family speaks out'
Milton attack victim’s family speaks out
WATCH: Milton attack victim’s family speaks out.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dean McCoy and his wife have remained at their daughter’s bedside every day.

Twenty-two-year-old Bradi McCoy has been identified by family as the woman who suffered severe burns to her face and body after being doused with an unknown chemical on March 9 in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police Service say a woman was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another individual on foot.

Read more: Quebec woman facing charges in alleged chemical attack in Milton, Ont.

They say the suspect threw a chemical at her, resulting in life-altering injuries. It’s also alleged the suspect took the woman’s cell phone before fleeing the scene.

Police say they have since been able to identify the suspect as a family member of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 15, a 57-year-old Quebec woman was arrested in Montreal. She has since been charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

“She’s going to need lifelong care and help,” Dean McCoy told Global News.

He says Bradi, an aspiring teacher, remains in hospital on life support.

Family and friends are now rallying around the McCoys. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a target of raising $200,000. That money will be put toward her recovery.

Trending Now
More on Crime

“There’s not a bad bone in her body. She is just a very giving person,” said Dean McCoy.

“My wife and I adopted her from Vietnam and she came home to Canada when she was five months old. She’s my little girl.”

Janet and Roger Radojcic, owners of Rad Brothers Sports Bar and Tap House in Milton, offered up their business as a venue for another community fundraiser, slated to take place on April 14.

Accepted to Wilfred Laurier University, Bradi was set to begin teachers college in the fall.

“She’s just the sweetest thing,” said family friend Mary Camastra. “She’s just starting out her life and we want that for all of our kids. If any of our kids are in trouble in Milton, we always come together.”

Advertisement
AssaultAggravated AssaultMiltonHalton RegionHalton Regional Police Servicehalton newsUnknown chemical attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers