Family of Milton, Ont. woman attacked with unknown chemical speaks out

Dean McCoy and his wife have remained at their daughter’s bedside every day.

Twenty-two-year-old Bradi McCoy has been identified by family as the woman who suffered severe burns to her face and body after being doused with an unknown chemical on March 9 in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police Service say a woman was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another individual on foot.

They say the suspect threw a chemical at her, resulting in life-altering injuries. It’s also alleged the suspect took the woman’s cell phone before fleeing the scene.

Police say they have since been able to identify the suspect as a family member of the victim.

On March 15, a 57-year-old Quebec woman was arrested in Montreal. She has since been charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

“She’s going to need lifelong care and help,” Dean McCoy told Global News.

He says Bradi, an aspiring teacher, remains in hospital on life support.

Family and friends are now rallying around the McCoys. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a target of raising $200,000. That money will be put toward her recovery.

“There’s not a bad bone in her body. She is just a very giving person,” said Dean McCoy.

“My wife and I adopted her from Vietnam and she came home to Canada when she was five months old. She’s my little girl.”

Janet and Roger Radojcic, owners of Rad Brothers Sports Bar and Tap House in Milton, offered up their business as a venue for another community fundraiser, slated to take place on April 14.

Accepted to Wilfred Laurier University, Bradi was set to begin teachers college in the fall.

“She’s just the sweetest thing,” said family friend Mary Camastra. “She’s just starting out her life and we want that for all of our kids. If any of our kids are in trouble in Milton, we always come together.”